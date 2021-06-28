Advertisement

Town of Lyme crash causes injuries, one airlifted to Syracuse

There’s a police presence in the Town of Lyme after reports of a crash.
There’s a police presence in the Town of Lyme after reports of a crash.(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - There’s a police presence in the Town of Lyme after reports of a crash.

The call came in a little after 5 PM Sunday.

Police, fire crews, and Guilfoyle Ambulance responded to Cheever Road between the intersection of Old Town Springs Road and Bay Breeze Golf Links.

Initial reports claim it was a collision between an ATV and a vehicle. There was not a traffic intersection in the area.

Two injuries were reported, with one victim allegedly being airlifted to Upstate Medical in Syracuse.

The status of the other victim is unknown at this time.

Cheever Road has been closed to traffic while crews work.

Police are investigating and details are scarce right now. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Syracuse after his truck went off the road in Watertown Saturday...
Man airlifted to Syracuse following crash on Massey St. in Watertown
A portion of Route 12E in the town of Brownville was closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to...
ATV operator dies in crash with pickup truck
Michael Lopez, 27, (center) faces several charges including multiple counts of attempted murder...
GRAPHIC: Gang member arrested in NYC shooting in front of two children
Watertown man charged, allegedly sets fire to confederate flag
Pride Month is quickly coming to a close, but not without the Village of Clayton getting in on...
Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community

Latest News

A moment 80 years in the making. A WWII veteran finally gets his high school diploma
A high school graduation 80 years in the making
Sackets Harbor Central School celebrated its Class of 2021 Sunday.
Sackets Harbor celebrates graduates in front of friends and family
Vintage rides spotted in Clayton Sunday
Two minutes is all it could take to save the life of someone using hard drugs.
Two minutes to save a live, free Fentanyl test strips are available in Watertown