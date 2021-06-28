Town of Lyme crash causes injuries, one airlifted to Syracuse

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - There’s a police presence in the Town of Lyme after reports of a crash.

The call came in a little after 5 PM Sunday.

Police, fire crews, and Guilfoyle Ambulance responded to Cheever Road between the intersection of Old Town Springs Road and Bay Breeze Golf Links.

Initial reports claim it was a collision between an ATV and a vehicle. There was not a traffic intersection in the area.

Two injuries were reported, with one victim allegedly being airlifted to Upstate Medical in Syracuse.

The status of the other victim is unknown at this time.

Cheever Road has been closed to traffic while crews work.

Police are investigating and details are scarce right now. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.