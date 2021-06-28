William L. Brasie, 88, of Lowville and formerly of Watertown

William L. Brasie, 88, of 7490 Railroad St., Lowville and formerly of Watertown, passed away June 27, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - William L. Brasie, 88, of 7490 Railroad St., Lowville and formerly of Watertown, passed away June 27, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Born on September 9, 1932 in West Carthage, NY son of William L. and Gladys (Hill) Brasie, he attended Lowville Free Academy. Following school he entered the US Air Force on February 14, 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1953.

He then attended Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix Arizona where he took classes in refrigeration, air-conditioning, heating and solar energy classes. He resided in Arizona for 11 years where he was self-employed for several years and worked for Bea Robinson’s as a maintenance man. He returned to the north country where he worked as a handyman for M.S. Reality, and various other companies. He worked as a maintenance man and custodian at Venus Swimwear in Dexter retiring on April 21, 2006.

He married Eva Peck, the marriage ended in divorce, a marriage to Helena Higgins of Ohio, the marriage ended in divorce. He married Cora Brasie in Watertown Thompson Park. The couple moved to Lowville in 2017.

William enjoyed woodworking, painting and working on small furniture.

Among his survivors are his two sons and a daughter in law, Billy L. Brasie and Bernard L. (Lisa) Brasie, of Gouverne,ur; a daughter, Rose LePonto and her fiancé, Ed Rogers, Ellisburg, NY, brother, Lawrence Brasie, TX, many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by two sons, David and William Brasie two brothers, a daughter, Cheryl Brasie , two brothers, John and Paul Brasie, and a sister, Peggy Weaver.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday July 9th at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating.

Donations may be made to Lewis County Friends of Hospice PO Box 266 Lowville, NY 13367.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

