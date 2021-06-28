Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on Confederate flag burning, O’burg police & honorary diploma

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly burning a confederate flag attached to another man’s truck earlier this month. Most of your feedback this week is about that:

Not all heroes wear capes. Pretty sure I saw the same truck a few weeks ago and wanted to do the exact same.

Charles Blake

No matter how much you don’t like something, damaging property is damaging property.

Adam Narducci

Saying it’s to head off a budget shortfall, Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly wants to cut almost half the jobs in the city’s police department:

First the fire department, then the police department. What next?

Hess Lou-Lindsay

The budget cuts should and must start with the mayor’s office. Police, fire and rescue are essential! Their departments should be the last to be cut.

Shaun Sochia

Hammond Central School’s commencement ceremony was extra special Sunday as a 98-year-old World War II veteran received an honorary diploma. Bill Plantz was supposed to graduate from Hammond Central School in 1941, but he joined the Navy before that could happen:

It was an honor to be at the HCS graduation...and witness this. You, sir, are my hero!

Kim Slate

I’m happy to say I graduated the same year with you! Such a honor!

Skyler Tooly

