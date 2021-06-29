Another hot & humid day, so stay hydrated

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a very small chance of showers Tuesday, so much of the day should be dry.

It will also be hot and humid, so stay hydrated.

We could see some fog in the morning, but that burns off and it will be sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows will be around 70.

Rain is likely Wednesday. We could see a little in the morning and a little in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain Friday through Monday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s all four days.

