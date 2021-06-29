Advertisement

Bernard Carl Roof, of LaFargeville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Bernard Carl Roof of LaFargeville, NY passed away peacefully at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY on June 17, 2021.

Bernard was born in Watertown, NY on June 7, 1947 to Cedric C. Roof and Mary Griffin Roof.

He is survived by a sister June N. Roof of Watertown, NY and 6 nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife Gertrude Gutwine Roof (Star), a sister Patricia Roof Custer.

He retired from Crowleys milk plant where he worked for more than 25 years.

He enjoyed fishing, car races, fixing things, and building things. He will be dearly missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

COVID vaccine
St. Lawrence County’s COVID vaccination rates now below state average
Candles
Roland “Jim” Pryce, 52, of Brasher Falls
Candles
David W. Sherwood, 61, of Norwood
File photo of Mountain Community Homes
Transformer problem blamed for power outage at Fort Drum housing complexes
Job fair
Job fair held as businesses struggle with labor shortage

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Services: Patricia P. Nichols, 85, native of Henderson
Mr. Irving R. Provost, 87, passed away on Sunday June 27, 2021, at the AHMC Alice Center in...
Irving R. Provost, 87, of Dickinson
Kenneth C. LaFave, 80, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home under the loving care...
Kenneth C. LaFave, 80, of Brasher Iron Works
Thompson Park pool
Watertown opens pool just in time for hot weather relief
Philip Winkempleck
Carthage man accused of causing power outage