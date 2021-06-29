LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Bernard Carl Roof of LaFargeville, NY passed away peacefully at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY on June 17, 2021.

Bernard was born in Watertown, NY on June 7, 1947 to Cedric C. Roof and Mary Griffin Roof.

He is survived by a sister June N. Roof of Watertown, NY and 6 nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife Gertrude Gutwine Roof (Star), a sister Patricia Roof Custer.

He retired from Crowleys milk plant where he worked for more than 25 years.

He enjoyed fishing, car races, fixing things, and building things. He will be dearly missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

