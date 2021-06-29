WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Blueline Literary Magazine Publishes 42nd Volume

‘Blueline: A Literary Magazine Dedicated to the Spirit of the Adirondacks’ Releases its 42nd Volume of Poetry, Artwork & Prose

“Blueline: A Literary Magazine Dedicated to the Spirit of the Adirondacks” has released its 42nd volume this month. Published annually by the Department of English and Communication at SUNY Potsdam, Blueline celebrates the Adirondacks by featuring the highest quality poetry, fiction and nonfiction centered on nature’s shaping influence. Each volume of Blueline also promotes regional art by including exceptional painting and photography.

Blueline is distributed internationally and is recognized for valuing the environmental imagination and its long tradition in the United States. Volume 42 includes poetry by Michael Carrino, Elizabeth Coleman, Natalli Amato, Dale Hobson, Bonnie Sanders, Matt Spireng, and many others. This volume also collects a range of nonfiction essays by Mary Cuffe Perez, Amanda Treat and others, as well as fiction by Phil Gallos, among many other exceptional regional writers. This year’s featured artist is the painter Catherine LaPointe Vollmer.

“A clear theme runs through this volume of Blueline, where many contributing writers respond to the coronavirus and its upheaval. These writers have captured the pandemic’s force through their excellent poems, stories, and essays. At the same time, these works are all fully in keeping with this magazine’s mission of honoring the natural world by depicting it realistically, by exploring nature’s beauty as well as its challenges to us. Verbal artists are continually inspired by these realities. Along with the magazine’s other Editors, I’m so grateful that Blueline’s contributors always aspire to create such compelling expressions about the natural world,” said Blueline Editor-in-Chief Dr. Donald McNutt.

Blueline’s editors also serve the SUNY Potsdam campus by directing internships for students who are seeking careers in digital design and editing, as well as advocacy for the arts. The goal of Blueline internships is to integrate students’ success in their majors with hands-on, applied learning focused on mastering desktop publishing, social media promotion and related skills. Blueline is dedicated to representing SUNY Potsdam as a home for developing the literary arts in Northern New York and beyond.

Blueline is leading a fundraising campaign to sustain the magazine’s literary mission and to support its efforts to offer engaging applied learning experiences for students. To find out more and contribute, visit https://www.givecampus.com/schools/SUNYPotsdam/blueline-42.

Contact Blueline at blueline@potsdam.edu to subscribe or purchase individual copies. Three-year subscriptions are $36. Individual copies of volume 42 are $15.

For more information about Blueline, visit http://www.bluelineadkmagazine.org.

SUNY Potsdam’s Department of English and Communication challenges its students to complete a core of courses that explore the varied ways people speak, write and read. The department offers Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts programs in creative writing, speech communication, English, literature and writing. For more information, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/academics/AAS/Engl.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.