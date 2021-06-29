Advertisement

Carthage man accused of causing power outage

Philip Winkempleck
Philip Winkempleck(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage police have arrested a 34 year old man for allegedly cutting power for some residents in the village early Tuesday morning.

Philip Winkempleck of Adelaide Street in the village is accused of breaking into the National Grid substation off of West Street and causing damage, which resulted in a loss of power for some people in the community.

According to Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber, Winkempleck either scaled the fence or crawled beneath it to get into the substation. He alleges Winkempleck caused the damage at 4:30 a.m. by flipping switches and pulling wires. The chief also says the suspect tried to set a box of paper towels on fire.

Winkempleck was arrested on State Street at 6:10 a.m.

He was charged with:

  • third-degree burglary
  • first-degree criminal tampering
  • fourth-degree criminal mischief
  • fifth-degree arson

Winkempleck was arraigned on the charges and ordered held in the Jefferson County Jail on $750 bail.

It’s unclear how many residents were without power, but Huber said the outage affected the police station.

Electricity was restored within a couple of hours, he said.

According to the chief, police are investigating the possibility that a similar power outage Saturday is related. He said blood was found at the scene and a sample has been sent to a lab for DNA testing.

