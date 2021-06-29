Advertisement

David W. Sherwood, 61, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for David W. Sherwood, 61, a resident of 373 Lakeshore Drive, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mr. Sherwood passed away Monday morning at his home.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of David W. Sherwood.

