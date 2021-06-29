David W. Sherwood, 61, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for David W. Sherwood, 61, a resident of 373 Lakeshore Drive, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Sherwood passed away Monday morning at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of David W. Sherwood.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.