Dealer sees ‘astronomical market’ for RVs

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve looked into buying an RV lately, chances are you’ve either struggled to find what you’re looking for, or the price tag was too steep.

“Everybody is hitting the road. No matter where you go, you will see an RV on the highway,” said David Hodge, owner of Wratten’s RVs.

With COVID-19 restrictions in the rearview mirror, he says RV sales are on a record pace. But, higher demand means higher than normal prices

“I’ve never seen anything like it since I have been in the business; it’s an astronomical market,” said Hodge.

He says he usually has 30 to 40 new units on the lot around this time every year, but right now, he only has one. The others are used.

While he waits for his latest shipment of 20 new units to come in, 5 are already sold before they arrive.

“It’s just by looking at a brochure, picking out what they want. You order it for them and they are on their way,” said Hodge.

But as quickly as Wratten’s is getting people on the road, Hodge says when someone breaks down and needs a part, it’s difficult getting them the service they need.

“That’s a struggle and everybody wants to be out. It’s a short season so you have to do what you can to accommodate them and get them on the road and we try to keep everyone as happy as we can,” he said.

When asked if the market is going to change in the near future, he said, “I don’t. I see it’s going to be like this for the next 2 to 3 years, maybe even longer.”

So, Hodge says if you see something you like, act fast because someone is probably eyeing the same RV.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.