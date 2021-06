HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Patricia P. Nichols will be 2 pm Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 in the Evergreen Cemetery, Nohle Road, Town of Henderson.

Mrs. Nichols passed away May 14th, 2021 in Florida.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY.

