Irving R. Provost, 87, of Dickinson

Mr. Irving R. Provost, 87, passed away on Sunday June 27, 2021, at the AHMC Alice Center in Malone comforted by the love and support of his family. (Source: Funeral Homew)

DICKINSON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Irving R. Provost, 87, passed away on Sunday June 27, 2021, at the AHMC Alice Center in Malone comforted by the love and support of his family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls where visitation will be held Thursday July 1st, from 5 – 7 PM. Irving’s Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 AM Friday July 2nd at the funeral home followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery in Dickinson with Military Honors and Last Call.

Irving was born on February 26, 1934, in Santa Clara, son of the late Amedia and Dorothy (LaBounty) Provost. He then received his education in Santa Clara and Tupper Lake.

He married Wanda Roscoe on August 3, 1955, at Dickinson Baptist Church by Rev. Bennett.

Irving enlisted in the Army, served for 6 years earning his honorable discharge in April of 1963.

He worked 25 years with Murnane Construction and was a member of the Laborers Local #322 in Massena for 35 years, working on many construction jobs all over the North Country. He was a Life Member of the Dickinson Ctr. Fire Department, a member Dickinson Baptist Church and North Star Masonic Lodge #107 Brushton, NY.

Mr. Provost spent much of his life existence as the caretaker and board member for the Fairview Cemetery in Dickinson. A tedious and thankless job that few understand and respect, however Irving proved to be one of the best of his time and his dedication will be passed on through the generations.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wanda; 3 children, Irving “Randy” and Terri Provost of Sauquoit, Connie and Randy Jacques of Nicholville, and Ricky and Rachel Provost of Dickinson; 4 grandchildren, Rebecca Provost, Kaylan Brennan, Angela Lucy, and Nicole Lucy; 4 great-grandchildren, Allyson, Lillyan, Harlow, and Hadley; siblings, Joanne and Ronnie Soucy of Santa Clara, Jean Johnson of Grand George, NY, Trudy Blow of Ogdensburg; sister in law Debbie Provost of Massena, brother and sister in law, Lee and Darleen Roscoe of Dickinson, and Aunt Bernadine Peck of Potsdam.

Irving was predeceased by his siblings, James and Mavis Provost, Donald and Janet Provost, Media “Bo” Provost, Caroline and Ernie Pickett, Katherine and Norman Francis, June and Athel Dufrane, and a brother Leonard Provost, who was killed during the Korean war; in-laws Peter Johnson, Sid Blow, and Lloyd and Janet Roscoe.

For those wishing to express and act of kindness, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Dickinson Ctr. Baptist Church or to the Dickinson Ctr. Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences and words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.