Job fair held as businesses struggle with labor shortage

Job fair(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A number of Watertown-area businesses came together Tuesday to look for employees - something which hasn’t been that easy.

A job fair was hosted by Community Broadcasters at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

About 40 employers have job openings in industries like food service, healthcare, and finances.

Al Davis, the vice president of Morrison’s Furniture store, echoed a sentiment we’ve heard for months: hiring is difficult right now.

“We have been short-staffed. It’s just hard to hire right now. I mean, the workforce seems like it just stopped. No one wants to work or it’s hard to find help,” he said.

Davis said he believes the pandemic has a lot to do with it. He has six full-time openings right now - a big number, considering he’s usually over-staffed.

