Kenneth C. LaFave, 80, of Brasher Iron Works

BRASHER IRON WORKS, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth C. LaFave, 80, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home under the loving care of his family and hospice.

Following his wishes, his family will honor his life privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Kenneth was born on February 1, 1941, in Moira, son of the late Samuel A. and Edna F. (Gale) LaFave. He left school to work on the family farm and on September 23, 1961, he married the love of his life, Barbara A. Rockhill in Moira. He loved the life of a farmer and also took a job for the Town of Brasher Highway Department.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, two daughters; Laurie and Henry Dufrane of Brasher Falls and Jane LaFave of Brasher Falls, five sisters; Linda and Ronnie Deshane, Gail and Gerald Johnson, Star and Gary McMann, Carol and Phil Moulton, and Sharon Stowe, many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Clara LaFave and Gloria Kelly and a infant brother, Jimmy and a brother in law, Perry Stowe.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 6805 State Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Memories and condolences can be shared at

