‘Kickin’ It’ to help the Watertown Y

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a kickball tournament to help a local charity.

Westelcom President Paul Barton and Watertown YMCA CEO Denise Young talked about “Kickin’ For A Cause” on 7 News This Morning.

Westelcom holds the tournament to help local nonprofits.

This time, the money will be used to help the YMCA build its new facility in downtown Watertown.

The tournament will be Saturday, September 18 at Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton.

You can find out more and register at westelcom.com/kickball. You can also call 315-755-3929

