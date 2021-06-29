Advertisement

Lewis County bridge closed for safety reasons

Bridge closed sign
Bridge closed sign(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF HARRISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Safety concerns have shut down a Lewis County bridge to traffic.

The county highway department announced Tuesday that it closed the span over Kimberly Creek on River Road in the town of Harrisburg.

During routine summer maintenance on the bridge, crews noticed structural issues.

Officials said they consulted engineers and decided to close the bridge immediately to ensure the public’s safety.

“We need to err on the side of caution. We understand this we create an inconvenience for people who use this road, but we need to ensure the bridge is safe to travel on. The county will have our engineering consultants look at this bridge immediately and we will try to ascertain the proper fix or replacement as soon as possible,” said highway superintendent Timothy Hunt in a news release.

