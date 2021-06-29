Advertisement

Lyle F. Davoy, Sr., 64, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Jun. 29, 2021
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lyle F. Davoy, Sr., 64, died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center of Syracuse.

Lyle was born on July 21, 1956 in Lowville the son of the late William J. and Joan (Aucter) Davoy, Sr. He was a graduate of Beaver River Central School. After high school Lyle moved to the Syracuse area and worked maintenance and construction. He moved back to the North Country continuing with his trade at Ft. Drum. He was also an excellent drywaller helping family and friends.

He was an avid outdoorsman growing up in Number Four.

He is survived by his two brothers, William J. (Dorris) Davoy, Jr., Lowville; Peter A. (Rhonda) Davoy, Croghan; his sister, Judith M. (William) Houppert, Lowville; his sister-in-law, Darlene Davoy, Virginia; his step-son, Shane (Samantha) DeRycke; many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his son: Lyle F. Davoy, Jr., two brothers, Alfred D. and Edward J. Davoy.

A graveside service for family and friends will be on Friday, July 2nd at 2:00 P.M. St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

