Advertisement

Memorial Service: Alice Sykes, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Please join us in celebrating the life of Alice Sykes, who passed away on May 8th, 2020. The service will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Dexter United Methodist Church, 210 W Kirby St. Immediately following the service, the family will be welcoming all for a gathering at the Pillar Point Fire Hall, 11430 Middle Rd, Dexter, for refreshments and sharing of memories. Please help us honor her by wearing an item of color that is a reminder of Alice.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Lyle F. Davoy, Sr., 64, died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science...
Lyle F. Davoy, Sr., 64, of Lowville
Bridge closed sign
Lewis County bridge closed for safety reasons
COVID vaccine
St. Lawrence County’s COVID vaccination rates now below state average
Candles
Roland “Jim” Pryce, 52, of Brasher Falls

Obituaries

Candles
David W. Sherwood, 61, of Norwood
File photo of Mountain Community Homes
Transformer problem blamed for power outage at Fort Drum housing complexes
Job fair
Job fair held as businesses struggle with labor shortage
Candles
Graveside Services: Patricia P. Nichols, 85, native of Henderson
Mr. Irving R. Provost, 87, passed away on Sunday June 27, 2021, at the AHMC Alice Center in...
Irving R. Provost, 87, of Dickinson
Kenneth C. LaFave, 80, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home under the loving care...
Kenneth C. LaFave, 80, of Brasher Iron Works