Memorial Service: Alice Sykes, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Please join us in celebrating the life of Alice Sykes, who passed away on May 8th, 2020. The service will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Dexter United Methodist Church, 210 W Kirby St. Immediately following the service, the family will be welcoming all for a gathering at the Pillar Point Fire Hall, 11430 Middle Rd, Dexter, for refreshments and sharing of memories. Please help us honor her by wearing an item of color that is a reminder of Alice.

