New NY rent fund website crashes, but tenants hopeful

For Rent sign
For Rent sign(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Advocates hope New York’s revamped rent relief program will finally help tenants and landlords who’ve struggled to get assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In New York City alone, renters owe at least $1 billion in back rent.

It’s unclear whether New York’s new $2 billion fund will do enough to help the most vulnerable New Yorkers as the state’s eviction moratorium nears its August 31 expiration.

People can only apply for relief online, and the website has been crashing in recent days and weeks.

