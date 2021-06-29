North country GOP leaders, candidate react to poll on who can defeat Governor Cuomo

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Republican leaders seem to believe Congressman Lee Zeldin has what it takes to defeat Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is expected to run for a fourth term next year. That’s according to a recent straw poll.

We caught up with Republican leaders in the north country, and one of Zeldin’s opponents about the outcome.

“It doesn’t mean anything,” said Lewis County Sheriff and Republican candidate for governor Mike Carpinelli.

He says Lee Zeldin’s presumptive nomination for governor is just that.

“Presumptive, very presumptive,” he said.

In a recent straw poll of county Republican chairs and the state committee on Monday, Zeldin received support from 85 percent of them. He has represented New York’s 1st District, which covers eastern parts of Long Island, since 2015.

Former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino received support from 5 percent. Another 10 percent abstained.

“I indicated I would abstain, which is what I had planned to do even if I had been there,” said Lewis County Republican Chairman Michael Young. “I had two reasons. A, I think it’s too early. And second, I wasn’t going to cast a vote against my sheriff.”

Jefferson County Republican Chairman Don Coon is part of the 85 percent that voted for Zeldin. Coon says Zeldin is experienced, and can lead the way to getting Governor Cuomo out.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to come together ahead of time and hopefully avoid a primary,” said Coon.

For Young, it’s not personal, it’s politics.

“The sheriff is a good man. I will say this. I’m a pragmatist. I want a candidate who can win. The question now is who is that candidate, and I’m not sure who that candidate is,” he said.

With seemingly little support in this straw poll, Carpinelli will have a lot of work to convince New York Republicans he’s the right choice. It’s work he says he’s willing to do.

“Where do we keep going? Straight to the top. Keep going. It’s not going to stop me. It’s not going to stop the people’s voice from being heard and its their choice,” said Carpinelli.

A Politico report indicates Carpinelli isn’t alone.

Andrew Giuliani and Astorino say this poll doesn’t amount to much, and appear willing to continue their campaigns.

Whether or not there will be a primary showdown next year remains to be seen.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.