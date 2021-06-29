Advertisement

Ogdensburg lawmakers discuss not opting out of retail marijuana

Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg City Hall(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg City Council held initial talks on whether or not to allow cannabis sales in the city.

The discussion didn’t go far, but lawmakers haven’t ruled out allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries in Ogdensburg.

City manager Stephen Jellie says the sales tax revenue coming from marijuana sales “certainly incentivizes us not to exclude ourselves.”

The state law legalizing recreational marijuana in New York allows a municipality to opt out of allowing dispensaries by passing a local law by the end of the year.

