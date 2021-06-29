Play 27 holes to help the Salvation Army
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a golf tournament coming up to benefit the Watertown Salvation Army.
Organizer Paul Simmons said the 27-hole tourney is the only one of its kind in the state.
He says the two-person teams play the 27 holes in a way that doesn’t make it seem as if you’re playing that many holes.
The tournament is Saturday, August 14 at Willowbrook Golf Course.
You can email paul.simmons12@yahoo.com to register or you can call 315-783-7302.
