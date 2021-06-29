Ready for some baseball? Catch some Rapids home games

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were hitting the road for a couple of games Monday and Tuesday.

Monday night, the Rapids visited the Utica Blue Sox and Tuesday they’ll be on the road again, this time at Mohawk Valley against the DiamondDawgs.

The Rapids fell to the Blue Sox 7-6.

The Rapids do have some home games coming up over the next week.

Here’s what director of baseball operations Nathaniel Matteson had to say:

“So, this Wednesday night, your Watertown Rapids are back here at the Duffy Dome. We’ve got some local talent coming out to do the national anthem so come check that out and watch some baseball, grab a hot dog and a cold soda.

“And then Friday, we’re going to have our Scout night. There will be different Scout units from across the area that will come out and enjoy the game. We’ll be doing color guard ceremony as well as first pitch ceremony, and then for Monday and Tuesday, coming out of the holiday, we’re going to have some games for everybody to check out.

“Do the American thing, come watch some baseball and grab some good food. For more information on how to get tickets, you can call 315-836-1545.”

