Roland “Jim” Pryce, 52, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for 52 year old Roland “Jim” Pryce, a resident of 174 West Cotter Road, Brasher Falls, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Pryce passed away suddenly Tuesday at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Roland “Jim” Pryce.

