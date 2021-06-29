Advertisement

Smoke alarms alert 18-year-old to fire

Eighteen-year-old Sydney Rivera likely saved her family’s home in Waddington when she was...
Eighteen-year-old Sydney Rivera likely saved her family’s home in Waddington when she was awakened by smoke alarms, found heavy smoke, and called 911.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - An alert 18-year-old reacted quickly to a fire Tuesday morning and likely saved her family’s home in Waddington.

Sydney Rivera was asleep when she heard smoke alarms go off at the 8 Oak Street home. She opened the door of an upstairs bedroom, was met by heavy smoke, and called 911.

Firefighters from Waddington, Madrid, and Louisville responded.

Damage was confined to the upstairs of the home.

The cause remains under investigation.

