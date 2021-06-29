St. Lawrence County’s COVID vaccination rates now below state average

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is falling behind in vaccination rates. County officials have plans to convince those still on the fence.

St. Lawrence and other nearby counties were once tops in the state in getting shots in arms. But the pace has slackened since.

“We started off coming out of the gate fast and we’ve kind of slowed down,” said Jolene Munger, St. Lawrence County interim director of public health.

Statistics from the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker tell the story. Whereas St. Lawrence County was once well above the state average for shots in arms, it’s now below the state average both for first shots and completed dosages.

“So the people that still have questions about whether or not the vaccine is right for them are the ones that we are still attempting to target,” said Munger.

The county has been relying on pop-up clinics at fire houses and other locations. It also makes the shots available at the county’s human services building.

St. Lawrence County is about to roll out a new vaccination strategy. And that is: going where the crowds are.

Expect to see vaccines offered along with the rides, lemonade and animal shows at the county fair. And before that, at farmers markets.

“It’s more of an ease thing for people. If it’s right there, you don’t have to go anywhere. You don’t have to make an appointment. We’re hoping that people that are still on the fence about getting one can come up to us, ask us questions,” said Munger.

There is also a caveat to the numbers. College students’ vaccinations are recorded in their home county, which often is not here. Also, military personnel getting shots at Fort Drum are not included in St. Lawrence County’s stats.

