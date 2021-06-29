Advertisement

Transformer problem blamed for power outage at Fort Drum housing complexes

File photo of Mountain Community Homes
File photo of Mountain Community Homes(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The power is back on at Fort Drum’s housing complexes after the folks living there spent most of Monday afternoon in the dark.

Fort Drum officials say a transformer issue cut power to units run by Mountain Community Homes.

Power was on and off between 4 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

It took multiple troubleshooting attempts by Fort Drum DPW to find the problem.

We’re told the issue was unrelated to Monday’s heat.

A representative for Mountain Community Homes said in an email, “We sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents who were impacted by this unexpected power outage.”

