Variances sought for Love’s travel stop

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Officials are working on the final touches for the Love’s travel stop that will be coming to the town of Pamelia.

Representatives from Bohler Engineering were at Jefferson County planning board Tuesday seeking approval for a sign and light variance.

Love’s is proposing a sign on Interstate 81 and Route 12.

Both are bigger than allowed, but representatives say they want an attention-grabber.

“The high rise sign draws people off of 81. It identifies that at this exit, you’re going to be able to pull over, get gas, and grab a meal,” said Tim Freitag, Bohler Engineering.

The planning board deemed the issue of local concern only. It will now go to the Pamelia zoning board for approval.

The $10 million travel stop project was approved by the town in April.

There’s no word on when construction will begin, but it’s expected to take less than a year.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.