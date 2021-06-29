Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash
A UTV crash in the town of Lyme left one person dead and another seriously injured/
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyme UTV crash
There’s a police presence in the Town of Lyme after reports of a crash.
Town of Lyme crash causes injuries, one airlifted to Syracuse
Olivia Bender and Scott Sample
Clayton couple’s YouTube channel helps addicts with recovery
Rayshawn Ellis
Man accused in double stabbing

Latest News

File photo of Mountain Community Homes
Transformer problem blamed for power outage at Fort Drum housing complexes
Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity
Job fair
Job fair held as businesses struggle with labor shortage
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse