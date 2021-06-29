Watertown man pleads guilty to federal drug and firearm charges

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 43 year old Watertown man has admitted to using a storage unit to house a sawed-off shotgun and drugs like heroin and fentanyl. That’s according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Borg pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Syracuse to possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Borg was arrested in January after members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force searched his vehicle and storage unit at 21187 Route 12F in the town of Watertown.

As part of his guilty plea, the court says Borg admitted he was in possession of 305 grams of eutylone as well as 30 separate bags of a heroin/fentanyl mixture in an Audi automobile that he parked at a self-storage area in Watertown where he leased a unit.

According to the court, detectives searched Borg’s storage unit and found a safe containing 500 separate small plastic bags, each holding a small quantity of a heroin/fentanyl mixture. They also recovered a sawed-off .410-gauge shotgun, which was illegal for Borg to have because he was previously convicted of 5 prior felony offenses.

Sentencing is scheduled October 19. Borg faces a maximum sentence of 20-years in prison, and a fine of up to $1 million for his conviction for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

He faces a mandatory consecutive sentence of 5-years, and up to life for his conviction for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and up to 10-years imprisonment for possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.