Watertown opens pool just in time for hot weather relief

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Right on time to help beat the heat, Watertown’s Thompson Park pool opened Tuesday.

Dozens of people were in line awaiting the pool’s opening at noon. Kids wasted no time before jumping in once the gates opened.

For some, it was a chance for the whole family to get out.

“Today’s day one of many days to come. The kids need this; they’ve been cooped up all year. This is a big thing for the kids,” said Robin Bercume, who was at the pool with her daughter

The Thompson Park pool will be the only Watertown city pool open this summer. It’s open daily from noon to 7 p.m.

