Watertown’s Thompson Park pool set to open for the summer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Thompson Park pool opens for the season Tuesday.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation says the pool will be open noon to 7 p.m. daily.

The Thompson Park pool is the only public pool in Watertown that will be open this year.

