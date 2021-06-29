Advertisement

Watertown’s Thompson Park pool set to open for the summer

Thompson Park pool
Thompson Park pool(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Thompson Park pool opens for the season Tuesday.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation says the pool will be open noon to 7 p.m. daily.

The Thompson Park pool is the only public pool in Watertown that will be open this year.

