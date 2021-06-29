Advertisement

Zeldin named presumptive GOP candidate to challenge Cuomo

In this May 22, 2018 photo, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol...
In this May 22, 2018 photo, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zeldin announced his candidacy for governor of New York on Thursday with an attack on incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York Congressman Lee Zeldin is the Republican Party’s “presumptive” candidate for governor in 2020.

In a straw poll of all county Republican committees in Albany Monday, Zeldin received support from 85 percent of them.

Former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino received support from 5 percent. Another 10 percent abstained.

Zeldin is challenging Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo, who is expected to seek a fourth term next year.

The congressman has represented New York’s 1st District – which covers eastern parts of Long Island – since 2015. He served in the state Senate from 2011-2014.

New York’s Conservative Party hailed the choice, saying they would unite with the GOP to try to elect Zeldin.

In a statement, chair Gerard Kassar pledged Zeldin’s campaign “the time and resources to successfully challenge scandal-scarred Democrat Andrew Cuomo or whomever the Democrats decide to put up.”

The state Democratic Party called Zeldin “an out-of-touch, radical Far Right, sycophantic Trump supporter who voted to not certify the Electoral College vote on the evening of the January 6th Trump-led insurrection.”

It’s unclear where Monday’s decision leaves the other declared GOP candidates: Astorino, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, and Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Man dies in Sunday motorcycle crash
A UTV crash in the town of Lyme left one person dead and another seriously injured/
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyme UTV crash
There’s a police presence in the Town of Lyme after reports of a crash.
Town of Lyme crash causes injuries, one airlifted to Syracuse
Olivia Bender and Scott Sample
Clayton couple’s YouTube channel helps addicts with recovery
Rayshawn Ellis
Man accused in double stabbing

Latest News

Salvation Army Golf Tournament
Play 27 holes to help the Salvation Army
The Watertown Rapids were on the road to start the week, but they'll be in town for a home game...
Ready for some baseball? Catch Rapids home games
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Another hot & humid day, so stay hydrated
Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg lawmakers discuss not opting out of retail marijuana