Zeldin named presumptive GOP candidate to challenge Cuomo

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York Congressman Lee Zeldin is the Republican Party’s “presumptive” candidate for governor in 2020.

In a straw poll of all county Republican committees in Albany Monday, Zeldin received support from 85 percent of them.

Former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino received support from 5 percent. Another 10 percent abstained.

Zeldin is challenging Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo, who is expected to seek a fourth term next year.

The congressman has represented New York’s 1st District – which covers eastern parts of Long Island – since 2015. He served in the state Senate from 2011-2014.

New York’s Conservative Party hailed the choice, saying they would unite with the GOP to try to elect Zeldin.

In a statement, chair Gerard Kassar pledged Zeldin’s campaign “the time and resources to successfully challenge scandal-scarred Democrat Andrew Cuomo or whomever the Democrats decide to put up.”

The state Democratic Party called Zeldin “an out-of-touch, radical Far Right, sycophantic Trump supporter who voted to not certify the Electoral College vote on the evening of the January 6th Trump-led insurrection.”

It’s unclear where Monday’s decision leaves the other declared GOP candidates: Astorino, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, and Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.