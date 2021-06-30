AAA expects record travel during July 4th holiday weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After travel plans were grounded by COVID in 2020, people are expected to hit the roads and take to the skies in near record numbers for this 4th of July weekend.

Representatives from AAA predict more than 47 million Americans will be traveling for the holiday.

That’s a 40 percent uptick over last year.

Overall travel volume for Independence Day weekend will fall just short of matching 2019, which is the highest year on record.

When it comes to the number of people taking a road trip, however, we’re looking at never before seen traffic.

Around 43 million people will be getting behind the wheel.

“We really saw people restricted to just road trips and a lot of travel within New York state. This year, people are looking to go beyond New York state to a lot of other destinations. We’re seeing really, a rebound in almost every segment of travel,” said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations & corporate communications, AAA WCNY.

Your road trip won’t be cheap, though. AAA officials say gas prices this holiday weekend will be the highest in seven years.

However, that’s not expected to stop people from hitting the road.

