BLACK LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Ella M. Kio, 90, of Black Lake and formerly Hermon, died on June 29, 2021, at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 12-2 PM, at the funeral home, the funeral service will be at 2 PM, Reverend Thomas Nichols officiating, burial will follow at Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, NY. Ella is survived by her husband of 69 years, Levi, a son, Alan and wife Mary Kio of Liverpool, a daughter in law, Cheryl Walrath of Hermon, nephew and niece, Dale and Donna Thomas of DePeyster, grandsons, Michael and his wife Sabrina Kio of Fort Ann, Alan James and wife Jennifer Kio of Camillus, 5 step grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 12 step great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her son Robert Kio, siblings, Erwin, Edwin, Wayne and Eric Carr, Orlean Laware, Helen Harmon, Eva Sherman and Betty Ledger. She was born on March 25, 1931 in Norfolk, to the late, Floyd and Myrtle Barkley Carr. Ella married Levi C. Kio on October 18, 1952 at the Richville United Methodist Church. Ella was previously the town clerk of Hermon. She was a past member of the Hermon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Madrid Methodist Church and Madrid Youth Fellowship. Ella loved spending time with her family, camping, fishing, reading and hunting. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Galilee United Methodist Church, 5129 CR 6, Ogdensburg, New York 13669. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.

