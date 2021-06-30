A good chance of rain, but still muggy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It won’t be quite as hot today, but it stays very muggy.
And we’ll likely see showers and thunderstorms are possible. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80.
Showers and the possibility of thunderstorms continue overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80.
It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
Saturday will also be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Sunday, Independence Day, will be mostly sunny with a small chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.