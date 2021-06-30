Advertisement

Jefferson County legislators extend leads after absentee counts

A voter casts his ballot in last Tuesday's primary.
A voter casts his ballot in last Tuesday's primary.(WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One week after primary day, three veteran Jefferson County legislators saw their leads grow.

Legislature chairman Scott Gray, District 3 legislator Phil Reed and District 7 legislator John Peck all faced Republican challengers last Tuesday.

Peck’s race was the closest - he led challenger Matt Gump 149-142 on primary night. After absentee and other ballots were counted Wednesday, Peck’s lead grew to 159-148. District 7 takes in the Town of Champion and part of Fort Drum.

However, Gump won a Conservative Party primary against Peck, so he’ll be on the ballot in November.

Reed led challenger Gene Paul Brennan 459-303 primary night. After absentees were counted Wednesday, that lead grew to 474-311. District three includes the towns of Alexandria and Orleans.

Brennan also has another line and will appear on the November ballot.

And legislature chairman Scott Gray, who represents District 13, the southeast portion of the city of Watertown, ended up beating challenger T.J. Babcock 175-121. On primary night, Gray led Babcock 156-117.

The results from the Jefferson County Board of Elections Wednesday, while not technically “official,” are final.

