Jerry George Peo, 80, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jerry George Peo, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday July 2, 2021, at 1:30PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Ogdensburgh Cemetery with military honors at a time be announced. Calling hours will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Peo passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Vicky May Peo of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, Deborah Flack and her husband, Bryan of Lisbon, NY, Michael Peo and his wife, Sheila, of Ogdensburg, NY, Jerry Peo of Ogdensburg, NY and Sandy Piercey and her husband, Will, of Waynesville, Missouri and Wayne Noble and his wife, Tara, of Arvada, CO; a sister, Sheila Bouchey of Ogdensburg, NY; twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry was born on September 2, 1940, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Capt. Eugene O. and Marguerite E. (Premo) Peo. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later from Mater Dei College with a degree in Social Service. Mr. Peo was enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1960 and served for six and a half years until he was medically discharged in 1966. Jerry married Vicky May (Bishop) Noble on October 11, 1986, at the home of bridegroom’s father on Riverside Drive with the Honorable Judge John Livingston officiating. Mr. Peo was employed as a social worker with family care at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center for over thirty years until his retirement in 1999. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved being at his camp looking out at the St. Lawrence River watching the ships go by and yelling “My Ship, My Ship!” a long ongoing competition amongst members in the family. Jerry enjoyed the beautiful sunsets, hunting with his friends at 35 Club, and volunteering his time at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery in the Veterans section, making sure every hero was never forgotten. He was a lifetime member of the AMVETS and the American Legion and Disabled Veterans. Jerry was president of the Veterans Association at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery, member of the Ogdensburgh Cemetery Committee, member of the 35 Hunting Club and past Commander of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Donations may be made in Jerry’s name to Heuvelton AMVETS POST 1997, 107 State St, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

