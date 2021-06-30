Joseph J. Soluri, 90, of Watertown

Joseph J. Soluri, 90, of 811 Boyd St., Watertown, passed away June 30, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph J. Soluri, 90, of 811 Boyd St., Watertown, passed away June 30, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 24, 1931 in Watertown, NY, son of Joseph C. and Violet (Gamble) Soluri, he graduated from Watertown High School.

Joseph entered the US Navy on February 23, 1948 and served on the USS Coral Sea in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as a Seaman on February 21, 1952.

He married Rose Mary Bedore on December 20, 1953 in Watertown where the couple resided their married life. Rose Mary was a homemaker, she passed away on March 23, 2021.

Joseph worked at IGA as an assistant manager, CFM as a manager and maintenance supervisor, Huntington Heights and Ontario Village Apartments as a maintenance supervisor, as well as various fruit stands in Watertown.

Among his survivors are eight children, Violet Woodard, Black River, Joseph C. (Tosha) Soluri, Watertown, Cindy (John) Smith, Palm Bay, FL, Lora Soluri and her best friend Elmer Parish, Penny Hicks and her companion, Patrick Thurston, Zina Ramey and her companion, Kenny Davis, Donald (Curtis) Brooks, and April (Shawn) Secor all of Watertown, a brother Paul Soluri, Watertown, a sister and a brother in law, Dolores “Dee” (Ken) Mallette, Watertown, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his beloved wife he is predeceased by two sons, Joseph “Peanut” Soluri II died in 1955, Michael Soluri in 2015, two sisters Vivian Bidwell and Sally Countryman, three brothers, Richard “Dick”, Robert “Bob”, and Ralph Soluri.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors for Joseph and Rose Mary Soluri and their son, Michael Soluri will be held 11 a.m Thursday, July 22nd at N. Watertown Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

