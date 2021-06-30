Advertisement

Lewis County transfer station project gets underway

Lewis County
Lewis County
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - People who drop off trash and recyclables at Lewis County’s solid waste transfer station should be careful for the next few months.

The State Route 26 facility in Lowville will be under construction over the summer and into the fall.

County officials say they don’t expect services will be interrupted while the $1.8 million project is underway, but customers need to pay attention to signs because entrances and traffic patterns will change during construction.

The county is upgrading the facility to streamline operations and improve safety by separating commercial and residential traffic.

The project is expected to be finished in October.

