Local driver hopes for good showing at Can-Am Pabst Shootout

By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One local driver is hoping the home Cook-ing will lead to a great showing in the Empire Super Sprints when Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville hosts the Pabst Shootout Wednesday night.

Jeff Cook’s Number 10 sprint car will be in the field for Wednesday night’s event at Can-Am.

It’s part of a busy week for the talented driver.

Watch the video for his story.

The Pabst Shootout promises to be the biggest night of the race season at Can-Am. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, general admission gates open at 4.

As part of the event, a fan fest will be held where drivers will have their cars out for display and fans can meet the drivers.

A full card of racing is scheduled with 358 Modifieds, Sportsman, Thunderstock with the big highlight, and the Empire Super Sprints.

