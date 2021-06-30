Advertisement

Massena airport receives $1.8 million federal grant

Massena International Airport
Massena International Airport(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena International Airport was awarded a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to rehabilitate the airport’s apron.

Word of the grant comes from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

“I am proud to return over $1 million in taxpayer dollars back to the district in the form of this important grant,” she said in a statement. “Our local airports are a critical component of North Country infrastructure and tourism. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this funding will have on economic growth in the region.”

An apron is the area of an airport where aircraft are parked, unloaded, loaded, refueled, or boarded.

