Massena school district hit by cyberattack

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena school district was hit by a cyberattack last week.

District superintendent Patrick Brady said in a statement that officials discovered what they’re calling a cybersecurity incident on June 22 that disrupted the school’s network and “impacted certain systems.”

Access to the network was immediately disabled, the statement says, and officials are working to restore the system to full operational capabilities.

Officials say they don’t believe any Google-based systems – including students’ Chromebooks and staff email – were affected and there was limited disruption to educational programs.

The district hired third-party forensic experts to investigate the incident and federal law enforcement has been notified.

Officials say that if they discover anyone’s private information was compromised, they will notify that person immediately.

