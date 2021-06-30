Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Mako robotic arm assisted surgery

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has new technology to help surgeons.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Newman talked about Mako robotic arm assisted surgery during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The robotics help the surgeon to be more precise during an operation.

It’s primarily used for partial and total knee replacements and total hip replacements.

