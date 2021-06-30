North Country Arts Council events set

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Arts Council is sponsoring a pair of summer events.

Board member Cari Knight gave us the rundown on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

Play Music on the Porch Day is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 28. Businesses and organizations are hosting musicians to play along the downtown portion of Washington Street in Watertown.

Flights of Fancy is a whimsical art exhibit at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. It’s on display now and stays up until July 23.

You can learn more at nnyart.org.

