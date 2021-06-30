Advertisement

Officer-in-charge named to fill in when SUNY Potsdam president leaves

Dr. John Graham
Dr. John Graham(State University of New York)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A temporary replacement has been named for SUNY Potsdam’s Dr. Kristin Esterberg when she steps down as president in a couple of months.

Esterberg has accepted a position as chancellor at the University of Washington Bothell. She is set to leave Potsdam August 31.

Dr. John Graham, who is also SUNY’s student advocate and a senior advisor to SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, has been named officer-in-charge and will take over while the college searches for a new leader.

A search for a permanent replacement for Esterberg is expected to be announced soon.

