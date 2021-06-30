Advertisement

Officers seize smuggled pull-tabs at Alexandria Bay

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Alexandria Bay seized 21 skids of pull-tab...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Alexandria Bay seized 21 skids of pull-tab lottery tickets valued at more than $500,000.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Alexandria Bay seized 21 skids of pull-tab lottery tickets valued at more than $500,000.

On June 22, CBP officers inspected a shipment invoiced as “bingo paper” with a country of origin listed as United States.

A physical inspection revealed pull-tab lottery tickets with the country of origin marked as United Kingdom.

The pull-tabs were appraised Monday at $538,736. Officials say they seized the shipment because the fake invoice revealed the goods had been smuggled into the U.S.

