Ogdensburg to collect its own sales tax beginning next March

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The City of Ogdensburg will start collecting its own sales tax a little later than expected.

City Manager Stephen Jellie says the city is now on track to start collecting on March 1, 2022. The hope was to start at the end of the year, but Jellie says city leaders weren’t informed of a six month state notification rule.

So what does it mean? Starting in March, the city will collect and keep 1.5% of the 8% sales tax collected within its borders. It’s a process known as pre-empting.

Between now and then, St. Lawrence County has agreed to an extension on its current sales tax agreement with the city, to get it to its pre-empting date.

The county could have elected to cut off Ogdensburg’s sales tax revenue at the end of November, but did not.

The details were laid out in a letter from County Administrator Ruth Doyle to City Manager Jellie.

“I would say it’s good news,” Jellie told 7 News Wednesday. “It helps us get to the transition without losing three months of sales tax revenue.”

Ogdensburg is taking control of its sales tax, after the city and county failed to agree on a new formula for sharing the tax. The county’s last offer would have reduced the city’s sales tax share by about $2 million. County officials said that would have brought the city’s share in line with what other municipalities get.

Along with that 1.5% Ogdensburg will collect within city limits, it will continue to receive a slice of the final one percent of sales tax, which is also doled out to county towns and villages.

Eventually, though, Ogdensburg wants to keep that entire one percent, on sales within the city. It will take legislation in Albany to do it, and the city’s first attempt to get the OK failed earlier this month, when the legislation, called “home rule,” didn’t make it out of committee in the Assembly.

Mayor Skelly has called that legislation “critical,” because without it, Ogdensburg stands to lose a million dollars or more. Officials have warned of more cuts if the bill isn’t passed and signed.

Jellie says the city will make a second push to claim that full one percent, and is looking for the county’s support.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.