Samuel Turner, 73

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samuel Turner was born on July 9, 1947 and he passed away on Thursday June 24, 2021 with his niece Mary Turner by his side. Calling Hours will be from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday July 3, 2021 at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena New York. A brief prayer service will follow at the conclusion of calling hours. Samuel was the son of John and Ethel Turner. He was educated in Jamaica Queens’s schools, and did odd jobs for a living. Samuel would later relocate to Long Island City Queens to live with his sister Audrey Turner and his niece Mary Turner. In the year 2000 he would then move to Spanish Harlem. Samuel is survived by his daughter Samantha Simone Bynum. His sister Audrey, a niece Mary, and a nephew Jamal Ellerbe. Two great nieces Ebony Turner, and Sinclair Babb. A great nephew Jvon Turner. Six great great nieces and two great greatnephews Audrieann Annette Sherman, Arianna Raegan Sherman, Harper Jade Turner, Jaleigha Larose Goodreau, Sofya Annette-Marie Murray, Natelya Grace Babb, Donovan Xavier Turner, Quintyn Lawrence Kellison. Samuel is predeceased by his Parents John and Ethel Turner. As well as his siblings Walter, Robert, Charlie, Sam, Lenora, and Jeffery.

Friends and family can offer online condolences and share stories of Samuel at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.