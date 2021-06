WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will sweep through the area tomorrow, increasing the risk of showers and thunderstorms. Expect lows tonight around 70.

Wednesday will be humid but not as warm as the past few days. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely. Expect highs near 80.

Thursday will feature the chance of showers with highs in the middle 70′s.

