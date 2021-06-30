St. Regis Mohawk government to marijuana shops: close by Wednesday night

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - It was a quick high when pot shops opened in Akwesasne. But push has come to shove over their legality.

There’s still a lot of customer enthusiasm at marijuana shops in Akwesasne.

“Today I’m getting Jet Fuel Gelato,” said Megan Recore, Native Flower customer. “It has more of an up than a sleepy … I like it.”

“The reason why I come here is because I can look at what I want. I can decide which strain I want. How much I want. And I can see it weighed right in front of me,” said Mike Bell, Native Flower customer.

But now controversy over those shops comes to a head. The tribal government passed a marijuana ordinance Monday. It says the shops are operating outside the law.

“The goal of this is to regulate it...so that the end-use consumer knows that it’s a safe product,” said Dale White, St. Regis Mohawk Tribe general counsel.

The tribal government has issued cease-and-desist orders. It could issue fines. It says the shops should have waited for the regulations nd need tribal licenses. Shop operators say none of that applies.

“We have not done this prematurely,” said Morris Oakes, Good Leaf owner. “We have rules and regulations. We do have testing.”

Oakes points to a license from the Indian Way Longhouse. He has test results. But the tribal government says if pot shops do not close by Wednesday night, they’ll be ineligible for a tribal license.

“Some tribal members, I think, jumped the gun,” said White.

Still, more shops are opening almost every week.

There’s one thing people on all sides of this issue say: this new industry has great potential for Akwesasne and its people.

“It provides another opportunity for revenues for businesses...They will get revenues from that. And the tribe will get revenues that it can use for its programs,” said White.

“It’s going to help the economy. It’s going to help people thrive if they do it right,” said Oakes.

The tribal government says it will issue licenses to grow marijuana as early as this summer. Licenses to sell that marijuana at shops could come by fall.

